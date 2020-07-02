Roma v Udinese: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Round 29 of Serie A action concludes on Thursday night with Roma welcome Udinese to the Stadio Olimpico at 21:45.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Bruno Peres, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Diawara; Carles Perez, Mkhitaryan, Perotti; Dzeko.

Suspended: Pellegrini, Veretout.

Unavailable: Lopez.

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Stryger Larsen, De Paul, Jajalo, Fofana, Sema; Okaka, Lasagna.

Unavailable: Mandragora, Prodl.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma and Udinese have met 91 times in Serie A: the Giallorossi lead by 47 wins to 21.

– Roma have won 12 of their last 13 Serie A games against Udinese (L1) – the Giallorossi’s best league record against an opponent over the past seven seasons.

– Roma have a 100% record in their last six home games against Udinese in the league.

– Roma have scored in each of their last 13 home games against Udinese (33 goals in total).

– Udinese are winless in their last five away games against opponents starting the day in the top five of the table (D1 L4).

– Each of Roma’s last 18 home Serie A goals have been scored from inside the box (including three penalties) – the last home goal scored from outside the box was back in October – Nicolò Zaniolo, against AC Milan.

– No side has won fewer away matches than Udinese in Serie A this season (two), with their last such victory coming against Lecce in January.

– Roma midfielder Diego Perotti has scored four goals in eight games against Udinese – more than against any other opponent in Serie A.

– Stefano Okaka scored only two goals in 34 league appearances for Roma in several spells with the club between 2004 and 2011.

– Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul made his Serie A debut in August 2016 against Roma – he has managed to score only one goal in seven league games against the Giallorossi.