Sampdoria 1-2 Genoa: Goals and Highlights | Derby delight

Genoa took a big step towards Serie A survival and ended a four-year wait for Derby della Lanterna glory with a 2-1 win over in-form rivals Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday.

Grifone captain Domenico Criscito’s penalty was cancelled out by a Manolo Gabbiadini strike in the first half, but Lukas Lerager drilled home a 72nd-minute winner to end Genoa’s seven-match winless run in the famous derby clash.

It is a significant moment in the Rossoblu’s bid to avoid the drop, as it keeps the 17th-placed side four points clear of Lecce with just three rounds remaining.