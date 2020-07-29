Sampdoria v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan look to continue their late charge up the Serie A table when they take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday evening.

The Rossoneri have been the form team since the restart, hitting 28 goals in the past 10 matches to equal the number of strikes in their previous 26 games combined.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an impressive record against Sampdoria, having hit five in eight matches across previous spells with Juventus and Inter, whilst coach Stefano Pioli has not lost to opposite number Claudio Ranieri in any of their four meetings.

Sampdoria have had the upper hand in recent encounters though, as they look to earn a third consecutive home win over Milan in Serie A for the first time in their history.

Sampdoria: Falcone; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Depaoli, Linetty, Vieira, Jankto; Ramirez, Quagliarella

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic