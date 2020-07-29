Sampdoria v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

In-form AC Milan aim to keep their slim hopes of a fifth place finish alive on Wednesday night when they travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Sampdoria (kick-off 19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Depaoli, Vieira, Linetty, Jankto; Ramirez, Quagliarella.

Suspended: Thorsby.

Unavailable: Bereszynski, Ekdal, Chabot.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan lead by 63 wins to 30 against Sampdoria in Serie A (D30).

– Sampdoria have won only three of their last 14 games against AC Milan in Serie A, sharing four draws and losing seven.

– AC Milan have won 23 of their trips to Marassi against Sampdoria in Serie A (19 wins for the hosts and 19 draws).

– The Blucerchiati have won their last two home games against AC Milan – they’ve never beaten the Rossoneri in three consecutive home matches in the league.

– None of Sampdoria’s last seven home games in Serie A have ended level (W3 L4), since a goalless draw with Sassuolo in January.

– AC Milan have scored 28 goals in 10 games post-lockdown in Serie A, as many as they had scored in their previous 26 games of the season.

– Milan coach Stefano Pioli is unbeaten against Claudio Ranieri in Serie A (D3 W1).

– Manolo Gabbiadini is the most used outfield player by Claudio Ranieri this season (26 appearances), whilst no player has scored more goals for Sampdoria than Gabbiadini since the Italian’s appointment (10, alongside Fabio Quagliarella).

– Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu has equalled his most prolific top flight season scoring eight goals (alongside 2014/15 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga).

– AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already scored five goals in eight league games against Sampdoria (one for Juventus and four for Inter).