Sampdoria v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria can put a dent in the survival hopes of bitter rivals Genoa when the two sides clash in the Derby della Lanterna on Wednesday.

A run of five victories in six games has lifted Claudio Ranieri’s side to safety, but the Grifone remain at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle as they are just four points ahead of 18th-placed Lecce.

Samp are without injured winger Felice D’Amico, while Davide Nicola’s Genoa are missing Ivan Radovanovic, Antonio Sanabria, Stefano Sturaro and Francesco Cassata through injury.

In December, the game was decided by a Manolo Gabbiadini strike with five minutes left on the clock.

The Rossoblu have some unflattering history to conquer, as they have failed to beat their rivals in the last seven derbies, drawing two and losing five, which is the longest winless run in this fixture since 1994.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Linetty, Ekdal, Thorsby, Jankto; Bonazzoli, Gabbiadini

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Romero, Masiello, Criscito; IagoFalque, Lerager, Schone, Jagiello; Pinamonti, Pandev