Sampdoria v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sampdoria have a big chance to increase hated rivals Genoa’s relegation worries when they meet at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday night (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Depaoli, Thorsby, Ekdal, Jankto; Bonazzoli, Quagliarella.

Genoa (3-4-1-2): Perin; Masiello, Romero, Zapata; Biraschi, Schöne, Behrami, Criscito; Iago Falque; Pandev, Sanabria.

Unavailable: Radovanovic, Sturaro.

KEY STATISTICS

– This will be the 74th Derby della Lanterna in Serie A: Sampdoria have won 29 games to Genoa’s 17, with 27 draws.

– Sampdoria are unbeaten in their last seven derbies against Genoa (W5 D2), their longest unbeaten run since 1994.

– Genoa have won the Derby only eight times as a visiting team, with Sampdoria winning 14 times (14 draws).

– Over the last 13 matches between Genoa and Sampdoria played in the second half of the season, no side has managed consecutive wins in this fixture – Sampdoria won the last one back in April 2019.

– Sampdoria won their last two home games without conceding a single goal – the last time they won three in a row keeping three clean sheets was in January 2019.

– This is only the third time that Sampdoria scored at least three goals in three consecutive Serie A games, also doing so in 1948 and 1951. They’ve never managed to do so in four consecutive games in the top-flight.

– Sampdoria have won more points than any other Serie A team in July (15 – W5 L1).

– The reverse fixture back in December saw Claudio Ranieri become the first Serie A manager to manage in each of Italy’s main city derbies (Genoa, Milan, Turin and Rome).

– Three of Fabio Quagliarella’s five goals in the Derby della Lanterna came in their last five meetings, while he had scored only two in the previous 14.

– Genoa have won 33.3% of the games they played with Antonio Sanabria as a starter (five of 15), while they’ve won only 15.8% of the games he didn’t start.