Sanchez shines in Inter six-goal thrashing of Brescia

A brilliant display by Alexis Sanchez was just one of the many positives for Inter in their 6-0 demolition of Brescia at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday.

The on loan Manchester United striker scored a penalty and delivered two assists to help his side earn their third win in their last four Serie A matches.

The result keeps Inter in third place, and they remain eight points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, and four adrift of Lazio.

Just like in their last home game against Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri’s defensive approach to the game looked like it would prove costly when a poor pass by Ashley Young allowed Sandro Tonali to find Alfredo Donnarumma with a precise through-pass, but unlike Francesco Caputo, the Brescia’s striker shot over the bar.

However, Young found a way to redeem himself just a minute later, as an Alexis Sanchez cross to the far post was met by the Englishman, who produced a nice volley to put the hosts ahead.

The Chilean forward, who had already looked in fine form when he came on against Parma, was eager to prove himself to coach Antonio Conte.

He got a chance to do so after 20 minutes, when the referee awarded Inter a penalty after Ales Mateju grounded Victor Moses in an attempt to halt his run towards the goal. Sanchez converted from the spot to double the Nerazzurri’s lead.

Moses was inspired and continuously caused havoc down the opponent’s left side as Inter were in total control and scored a third moments before the break, when Danilo D’Ambrosio was left free to head home a cross from Young.

Having wrapped up the game long before time, and with Brescia unable to offer any threat, Inter’s focus after the interval was clearly on saving energy and keeping their first clean sheet in Serie A since early February.

However, that didn’t prevent the Conte’s side from adding a fourth, with Roberto Gagliardini once again highlighting the Nerazzurri’s ability from set pieces, by heading a Sanchez freekick past Joronen.

The rest of the second half was basically target practice for Inter, as substitute Antonio Candreva watched his right-footed attempt hit the bar.

The home side seemed willing to compensate for all the missed chances in their previous matches – Christian Eriksen made it 5-0 by putting the ball into an empty net, after Joronen had saved a Romelu Lukaku’s shot, before Candreva scored a sixth with a left-footed attempt from the edge of the box.

For the first time since the restart, Inter managed to control a game from beginning to end, although it has to be said Brescia didn’t offer much challenge.