A Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace helped AC Milan secure a 2-1 victory over 10-man Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A on Tuesday.

The Sweden striker scored a header and well-taken finish either side of a Francesco Caputo penalty for Sassuolo, as the Rossoneri leapfrogged Roma and Napoli into fifth.

Mehdi Bourabia was dismissed for the hosts in first half stoppage time for a second bookable offence, as Sassuolo struggled to find an equaliser with their numerical disadvantage.