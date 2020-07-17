Sassuolo star Caputo: It’s my childhood dream to play for Italy

Francesco Caputo has the ambition to play for the Italian national team although he will be turning 33 years old in August.

The Neroverdi striker has been in sensational form during the 2019/20 campaign and he hopes that his performances can persuade Italy coach Roberto Mancini into selecting him for international duty.

“It has been my dream from childhood that I will continue to pursue while I’m playing, up to the last moment,” Caputo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“For now, my national team is black and green.”

Caputo has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 31 Serie A matches, and Ciro Immobile is the only Italian to have more goals than him, with 29 strikes for Lazio in 2019/20.

He was signed by Sassuolo in the summer of 2019 for €7.5 million after he had scored 16 goals in 38 games for Empoli in the 2018/19 Serie A season and was leading goalscorer in Serie B in the previous season when he found the back of the net 26 times.