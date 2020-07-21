Sassuolo v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

In-form AC Milan travel to the Mapei Stadium to take on high-flying Sassuolo in Serie A on Tuesday, with the visitors just one position better off than their eighth-placed hosts.

The Rossoneri were in sparkling form as they secured a 5-1 victory over Bologna last time out, and will be looking for more attacking swagger in Emilia-Romagna. Since the restart last month, Milan have scored at least two goals in all eight of their fixtures, their best run since 1965.

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has been a key component of the new look Milan and the Turkey international is just one strike away from matching his best ever goal scoring season, when he hit eight for Bayer Leverkusen in 2014/15.

Sassuolo have enjoyed a positive season themselves but have not beaten Milan since March 2016, losing five of the seven meetings since. The Neroverdi pose an attacking threat however, as they look to cement a top-half finish.

Indeed, Domenico Berardi has netted eight goals in 11 Serie A games against Milan in his career, although his last strike against the Diavolo came some five years ago.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Marlon, Peluso, Rogerio; Locatelli, Bourabia; Haraslin, Raspadori, Berardi; Caputo

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic