Sassuolo v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Two of Serie A’s form sides meet at the Mapei Stadium on Tuesday night (kick-off 21:45) when Sassuolo welcome AC Milan to town.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Marlon, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Traoré, Boga; Caputo.

Suspended: Ferrari.

Unavailable: Romagna, Obiang, Defrel.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Duarte, Musacchio, Castillejo.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan lead by seven wins to four against Sassuolo in Serie A, with the sides also playing out two draws.

– Sassuolo’s last win against the Rossoneri was in March 2016 – since then, AC Milan have notched up five wins and two draws against them.

– In Serie A meetings at Sassuolo’s ground, these two sides have registered three wins apiece – they have yet to share a draw at Reggio Emilia.

– AC Milan were victorious on the last occasion these two teams faced each other in the second half of the season – the Rossoneri have never won their second fixture of the season against Sassuolo in two consecutive campaigns.

– AC Milan have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight league fixtures – their best such run since 1964/65, when they did so in 10 consecutive games.

– Before the lockdown, AC Milan were facing on average 12.1 shots per game (4.5 on target) – now they’re facing an average of 9.8 (three of which on target).

– Two of Sassuolo’s last three goals have come from set pieces (a direct free-kick and one from corner). Previously, they had scored only two set-piece goals in their last 11 in Serie A.

– Sassuolo midfielder Filip Djuricic’s first Serie A goal came back in September 2018 as they hosted AC Milan at Reggio Emilia.

– Sassuolo’s striker Domenico Berardi has already scored eight goals in 11 league appearances against AC Milan; more than he’s scored against any other team in Serie A. However, his last goal against the Rossoneri was in October 2015 and he has failed to score in his last six appearances against them.

– Hakan Calhanoglu has scored seven goals in Serie A this season – his best tally since 2014/15 when he netted eight in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen.