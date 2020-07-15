Sassuolo v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will look to move one step closer to a ninth consecutive Scudetto when they travel for a tricky clash with Sassuolo on Wednesday night.

The Bianconeri sit atop the standings with six matches remaining, and three points from their trip to the Mapei Stadium would help keep fast charging Atalanta at bay, along with Inter and Lazio.

Maurizio Sarri has opted to field Gonzalo Higuain in an attacking trident that features Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi, while Giorgio Chiellini is back in defence.

Sassuolo respond with Francesco Caputo leading the attack, with Domenico Berardi and Jeremie Boga in support.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Müldür, Chiriches, Peluso, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo.