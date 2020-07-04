Sassuolo v Lecce: Official Line-Ups

Lecce travel to take on Sassuolo in desperate need of three points as they continue to fight against relegation from Serie A.

The two sides will meet for just the second time, with their only previous meeting being a 2-2 draw earlier this season in Puglia.

The southerners tend to do well when they visit Emilia-Romagna, winning four of their last six trips in to the region (D1 L1), thought that one loss did come on their last visit when they were comfortably beaten by Parma in January.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last seven games against newly promoted teams (W3 D4).

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Marlon, G. Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Bourabia; Berardi, Traore, Boga; Caputo.

Lecce: Gabriel; Donati, Lucioni, Paz, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Barak; Farias, Shakhov; Babacar.