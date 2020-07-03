Serie A expected to change kick-off times

Serie A kick-off times are expected to be brought forward, though the move won’t come into effect until Week 31.

Leagues across Europe don’t usually play matches in June and July, but with the coronavirus pandemic throwing a wrench in the season, the Players’ Association insisted on kick-off times being later in order to protect players from the heat.

As a result matches in Italy have started at 17:15, 19:30 and 21:45 local time, but that could change in the near future according to La Gazzetta dello Sport as the weather hasn’t been as hot as expected.

While a change will not go into effect for this weekend’s matches, it’s believed all three start times could be brought forward by a half hour.

The AIC are believed to be open to the idea due to the fact there are only three afternoon matches left to be played.

TV rights holders are also on board with the possible change given that the late matches finish close to midnight.