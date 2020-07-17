Serie A Player of the Week | Round 33

Round 33 Player of the Week, Mario Pasalic, netted a hat-trick for Atalanta, as they overwhelmed Brescia 6-2 in the Lombardy Derby Tuesday night and continued to chase down reigning Serie A champions Juventus at the top of the table.

Some generous defending by the visitors allowed the Croatian international to stroll into the box and fire La Dea ahead within 90 seconds of kick off, who sit just seven points behind the Bianconeri, after they drew with Sassuolo the following night.

Despite taking a 4-1 lead into half time, the 25-year-old returned from the break determined to add to his opener and fired twice past Biancazzurri goalkeeper Lorenzo Andrenacci in three minutes, to secure his first career treble.

That took Pasalic’s tally to five against Brescia in Serie A this term, after scoring a brace against earlier in the campaign – the only other time he has scored more than one goal in an Italian league fixture.