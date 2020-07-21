Serie A Player of the Week | Round 34

After expecting to start Round 34 on the Juventus bench, Paulo Dybala was a late addition to the starting line-up as the Bianconeri defeated Lazio 2-1 on Monday night and put in a performance to be named Player of the Week.

Countryman Gonzalo Higuain was named alongside Cristiano Ronaldo by coach Maurizio Sarri, but after he suffered an injury during the warm-up, the 26-year-old stepped in and was crucial to the Old Lady taking a huge step towards the Scudetto.

Despite the Portuguese striker scoring both goals against the Romans, Dybala was Juventus’ standout performer during the first half and nearly gave them the lead seconds into the second period, only for goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha stop a tame effort.

After Ronaldo converted a penalty to make it 1-0, the former Palermo attacker dispossessed the Lazio defence, drove forward into the box and slide the ball into the path of his strike partner to score the crucial goal.