Serie A Player of the Week | Round 35

A captains performance from Domenico Criscito helped secure a vital three points in Genoa’s fight for Serie A survival against Sampdoria on Wednesday night, was enough to crown the defender Player of the Week for Round 35.

After four years without a win in the Derby della Lanterna, a 2-1 victory over the Blucerchiati will provide a huge lift for the final three games of the season, but the Grifone will be equally happy that they remain four points above 18th-placed Lecce.

When Genoa were awarded a penalty on 22 minutes for a foul on Goran Pandev, the Italian international full-back showed nerves of steel to fire the spotkick past the helpless Emil Audero in the Sampdoria goal.

Although Manolo Gabbiadini would equalise 10 minutes later, Criscito would command the Rossoblu towards a determined and disciplined defensive display, that ultimately allowed them to take victory through a Lukas Lerager goal on 72 minutes.