Serie A Player of the Week | Round 36

A match winning display from Dejan Kulusevski to help Parma defeat Brescia 2-1 in Bergamo on Saturday evening, continued a stunning breakthrough season in Serie A and win the youngster Player of the Week for Round 36.

Although making three appearances for Atalanta last term, the 20-year-old has made 34 appearances in the top-flight for the Ducali and now contributed an impressive nine goals and assists for his side.

With the stifling Italian summer a contributing factor during an evenly match contest at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, it was Kulusevski who found space in side the Brescia box and provide a tap in for defender Matteo Darmian on 59 minutes.

The Sweden international then produce a moment of magic to secure all three points, wriggling away from his markers on the edge of the 18-yard box and curling a wonderful effort into the top corner with his weaker right foot.