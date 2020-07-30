Serie A Player of the Week | Round 37

Fiorentina attacker Federico Chiesa struck a hat-trick against Bologna at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday night, winning Player of the Week for the Round 37 of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign.

The first treble of the 22-year-old’s professional career equals one of the achievements of his father Enrico, as they become just the second father and son combination to score top-flight hat-tricks, after Sandro and Valentino Mazzola.

After a deflected effort gave the Viola the lead on 48 minutes, Chiesa had another slice of luck for his second, as he Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski spilled his initial effort allowing him to score from the rebound.

The Italian international finished of his evening with an impressive strike, driving into the box from the left wing and curled a right footed shot into the top corner in the final minute of the game.