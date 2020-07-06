Serie A Team of the Week | Round 30

Juventus extended their lead on top of Serie A with a 4-1 victory against city rivals Torino, whereas Lazio slipped, losing 3-0 at home to AC Milan.

For the other European spots, Inter surprisingly lost 2-1 to Bologna, Napoli and Fiorentina got 2-1 wins against Roma and Parma respectively, and Hellas Verona had a shock 2-0 defeat to Brescia.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo won 4-2 against Lecce and Sampdoria thrashed SPAL 3-0 in another relegation six-pointer.

Let us know your thoughts on the Serie A Team of the Week for Round 30 of the 2019/20, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna

Made several key saves against Inter but nothing stood out more than his double save from Lautaro Martinez’s penalty and the rebound from Roberto Gagliardini.

Mert Muldur – Sassuolo (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Was involved in the build-up to the third Neroverdi goal, which was scored by Jeremie Boga, and he sealed the scoring with an angled left-foot strike.

Andrea Papetti – Brescia

The Rondinelle defender recently turned 18 years old and he put in a solid performance at the back. He also scored his team’s first goal with a header, which was also his first senior one.

Mario Rui – Napoli

Dominated on the left flank against Roma wing-back Davide Zappacosta. Was involved in a lot of their attacks and provided the cross for Jose Callejon to score the first goal.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (2 apps)

Provided the pass for Paulo Dybala to score the opener and he scored the second after a run from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erick Pulgar – Fiorentina

Effective in his distribution but his decisiveness was shown when he kept his cool to convert both Gigliati penalties.

Karol Linetty – Sampdoria (3 apps)

Another energetic performance from the Doriani midfielder. Always working hard and got a first half brace with two well-taken strikes.

Giacomo Bonaventura – AC Milan (2 apps)

Had a hand in the first goal scored by Hakan Calhanoglu, nearly scored in the second half but his effort just went wide, and he provided the pass for Ante Rebic to score the third.

Musa Juwara – Bologna

In his fifth Serie A appearance for Bologna, the Gambian winger came off the bench and inspired their shock win against Inter. Scored the equaliser from just outside of the box and was involved in the build-up for the winning goal scored by compatriot and namesake Musa Barrow.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (6 apps)

Another stellar performance from the Argentine forward. Opened the scoring with a fine solo effort and initiated the counterattack that resulted in the second goal. Was denied a second goal by Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (5 apps)

He set up Cuadrado’s goal after a speedy run on the counterattack, scored Juve’s third from a fine freekick, and he was involved in the action that resulted in Koffi Djidji scoring an own goal near the end of the match.