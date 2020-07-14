Serie A Team of the Week | Round 32

Juventus are now eight points clear at the top of Serie after drawing 2-2 with Atalanta while Lazio suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo.

Inter won 3-1 against Torino, Napoli and AC Milan shared the points in a 2-2 draw, Roma comfortably won 3-0 against Brescia, and Fiorentina drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona.

Near the bottom of the table, Sampdoria came back to beat Udinese 3-1, Genoa scored two without reply against SPAL, and Cagliari and Lecce played out a scoreless draw.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 32 of the 2019/20 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari

Rescued a point for the Isolani, who probably would have lost comprehensively if it wasn’t for the abundance of saves that he made.

Federico Fazio – Roma

Adapted well to Giallorossi coach Paulo Fonseca’s switch to a back three defence and he scored the opening goal in the win against Brescia.

Diego Godin – Inter (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Contributed offensively in addition to his usual defensive duties and he scored the goal that gave the Nerazzurri the lead against Torino.

Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria

He has taken the left-back spot at Il Doria from Nicola Murru recently and he has displaced more confidence and effectiveness than the former Cagliari player. Was involved in the build-up for the Fabio Quagliarella and Federico Bonazzoli goals.

Lasse Schone – Genoa

Controlled the midfield with ease and he doubled the Grifone’s lead against SPAL with a sumptuous free-kick.

Sofyan Amrabat – Hellas Verona (3 apps)

The Gialloblu midfielder demonstrated once again that he is the metronome of his team. Fiorentina constantly struggled to contain him and he provided the assist for Marco Faraoni.

Remo Freuler – Atalanta

Another energetic performance from the Swiss midfielder. Important in both phases of the game and kept his distribution simple and effective.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (9 apps)

Covered lots of ground and was superb in his passing. Combined delightfully with Duvan Zapata to set the Colombian up for the opening goal.

Alexis Sanchez – Inter

Another productive performance from the experienced Chilean in the Nerazzurri attack, providing assists for Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo (5 apps)

Turned the game around when he came onto the pitch. Set up the equaliser for young striker Giacomo Raspadori and then he tapped in the winning goal.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (3 apps)

Mesmerised the AC Milan defence with his dribbling and scored the goal that put the Neapolitans 2-1 up.