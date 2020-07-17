Serie A Team of the Week | Round 33

Juventus had their lead on top of the Serie A table cut to six points after they drew 3-3 with Sassuolo and Inter thumped SPAL 4-0.

Atalanta smashed Brescia 6-2, AC Milan defeated Parma 3-1, and Roma won 2-1 against Hellas Verona.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria and Torino won 3-0 against Cagliari and Genoa respectively, and Fiorentina beat Lecce 3-1.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 33 of the 2019/20 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Conceded three times but he prevented Juve from losing comprehensively. The Pole made several key interventions, with a fingertip save from Mehdi Bourabia near the end of the game arguably the standout.

Bremer – Torino (2 apps)

The Brazilian defender was solid in defence and he opened the scoring with a header. He also had a great chance to score before he finally scored.

Roger Ibanez – Roma

With Giallorossi tactician Paulo Fonseca switching to a back three, the Brazilian starlet has been given the opportunity to play and he has made the most of it. Shut down Verona attacks with ease, more so than his experienced teammates.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (5 apps)

Another fantastic display from the dynamic wing-back. Provided assists for Marten De Roon and Duvan Zapata in the rout against Brescia.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina (3 apps)

Scored the opening goal after running onto Patrick Cutrone’s through-ball and he returned the favour by setting the former AC Milan striker for the third.

Mario Pasalic – Atalanta (2 apps)

The Croatian midfielder was the clear standout in La Dea’s demolition of local rivals Brescia, scoring a hat-trick.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan

One of the Rossoneri’s best players since Serie A returned to action. Adds solidarity to the midfield, covers lots of ground, and he scored the equaliser against Parma with a long-range shot.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (3 apps)

The Turkish international made the difference against Parma, having a direct involvement in all three Rossoneri goals. Assisted for Milan’s first two goals before scoring the third to seal the victory.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (3 apps)

Gave the Juventus defence headaches with his skills and speed. Made it 2-2 with an exquisite free-kick and provided the assist for Francesco Caputo’s goal.

Federico Bonazzoli – Sampdoria

Grabbed an impressive brace against Cagliari, taking his tally to three goals in the last two games. His first was a strike from outside of the box and the second was an acrobatic effort with the outside of the left boot.

Alexis Sanchez – Inter (3 apps)

Another superb performance from the Chilean forward. He provided the assist for Antonio Candreva to score the opener with a great turn and pass, and then he scored the third for the Nerazzurri.