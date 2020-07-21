Serie A Team of the Week | Round 34

Juventus lead Inter by eight points in Serie A after they won 2-1 against Lazio while the Nerazzurri drew 2-2 with Roma.

Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona, Napoli defeated Udinese 2-1, and AC Milan destroyed Bologna 5-1.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria won 3-2 against Parma, Fiorentina scored twice against Torino, and Brescia beat SPAL 2-1, a result which sent the Biancazzurri down to Serie B.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 34 of the 2019/20 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Marco Silvestri – Hellas Verona

Played a vital part in securing a point for the Giallorossi, making a vital block on Mario Pasalic and then doing a double save on Papu Gomez and Duvan Zapata’s rebound.

Roger Ibanez – Roma (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Another fine display in defence from the Brazilian starlet. Fine in his ball distribution and kept Inter attacker Lautaro Martinez quiet during the game.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (2 apps)

A solid defensive display and also displayed confidence whenever he ventured forward. Denied Rodrigo De Paul a chance to give Udinese the lead.

Julian Chabot – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Played well throughout the game, even when his team was on the backfoot. Made many great interventions, displayed confidence on the ball, and scored the header that inspired the comeback.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma (3 apps)

Played with great confidence and flair against Inter. Was heavily involved in the build-up for the first Roma goal and had also given the Giallorossi the lead in the second half.

Jaromir Zmrhal – Brescia

The Czech midfielder scored twice to give the Rondinelle mathematical hope of surviving relegation and both goals were fabulous strikes with the left foot.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (4 apps)

Although it was an incredible team performance from Milan, the Turkish international arguably stood out more than the others. Capitalised on a Lukasz Skorupski error to double the Rossoneri’s lead, assisted for Ismael Bennacer, and also played a part in Ante Rebic’s goal.

Franck Ribery – Fiorentina (3 apps)

Controlled the match on his own terms and was influential in most of the Gigliati’s attacking moves. Was involved in the action for the Lyanco own goal and assisted for Patrick Cutrone.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (6 apps)

Had plenty of chances to score throughout the game and finally got his double with a penalty and a goal on the counterattack.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (7 apps)

Did not score but he made things tick in the Bianconeri attack with his passing and mazy dribbles. Assisted in Ronaldo’s second goal after a run from the middle of the park.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria (3 apps)

The evergreen striker made the difference in the second half. He made a couple of attempts to score with bicycle kicks before scoring the equaliser with an audacious chip, albeit with help from a deflection, and assisted the winner for Federico Bonazzoli.