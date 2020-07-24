Serie A Team of the Week | Round 35

Juventus were not able to seal their ninth consecutive scudetto after losing 2-1 to Udinese while Inter drew 0-0 to Fiorentina.

Roma annihilated SPAL 6-1 while Lazio and AC Milan won 2-1 against Cagliari and Sassuolo respectively.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria lost 2-1 to Genoa, Torino and Hellas Verona drew 1-1, and Lecce sent Brescia down to Serie B with a 3-1 victory.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 35 of the 2019/20 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Pietro Terracciano – Fiorentina

Inter created enough chances to defeat the Gigliati comprehensively, but the second-choice Viola goalkeeper had the game of his life, making a plethora of saves.

Chris Smalling – Roma (8 apps)

Defensively sound throughout the game, and he made two excellent clearances, especially the one on Andrea Petagna at 4-1.

Bremer – Torino (3 Team of the Week appearances)

A fine display from the Brazilian defender against Hellas Verona. Made a crucial intervention from a Valerio Verre attempt, allowing Salvatore Sirigu to make an easy save after the defender blocked the shot.

Domenico Criscito – Genoa (2 apps)

A captain’s performance in the Derby della Lanterna. Solid defensively and opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Bruno Peres – Roma

The Brazilian wing-back had arguably his best game for the Giallorossi so far. Knew how to get into the right scoring positions and found the back of the net twice.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (8 apps)

Made things tick in midfield and would have scored twice if it wasn’t for the heroics of Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno. Assisted the winner for Ciro Immobile.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (5 apps)

Impressed again with his passing range and vision, and he assisted for both Zlatan Ibrahimovic goals.

Ken Sema – Udinese

The Swedish midfielder had a great game in both phases of the game. Made some dangerous runs and provided the cross for Ilija Nestorovski to head in the equaliser.

Ilija Nestorovski – Udinese

Showed great physical strength and demonstrated an excellent work ethic. Scored the equaliser with an excellent header.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan (3 apps)

Made the difference with a first half brace; his first was a diving header and he dribbled around Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli for the second.

Gianluca Lapadula – Lecce (2 apps)

The former AC Milan and Genoa striker only played in the first half, but he did more than enough damage, scoring twice in a triumph that keeps the Salentini’s hopes of survival alive.