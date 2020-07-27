Serie A Team of the Week | Round 36

Juventus sealed their ninth consecutive Serie A title after defeating Sampdoria 2-0 while Inter won 3-0 against Genoa and Atalanta drew 1-1 away to AC Milan.

Lazio thrashed Hellas Verona 5-1, Roma won 2-1 against Fiorentina, and Napoli scored twice to get the victory against Sassuolo.

Elsewhere, Parma won 2-1 away to Brescia and Bologna defeated Lecce 3-2.

Let us know your thoughts on the Serie A Team of the Week for Round 36 of the 2019/20 season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

He was more active in the first half than the second but that was all that was needed against La Dea. Made the decisive penalty save from Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Matteo Darmian – Parma

A solid display from the full-back and he also scored a rare goal for the Ducali.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus (4 apps)

The Dutch starlet had a peerless performance at the back, and made some fine blocks, preventing Sampdoria from getting any consolation goals.

Elseid Hysaj – Napoli

Had a fine game in defence, but it was offensively where he made his most important contribution, scoring the first goal for the Partenopei, which was also his first in 188 Serie A appearances.

Dejan Kulusevski – Parma (4 apps)

The Swedish starlet produced another magical performance for the Ducali, assisting the first goal for Matteo Darmian and then scoring the winner with his non-preferred right foot.

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

A complete performance from the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. His link-up play was excellent and he created few scoring chances for his teammates.

Jordan Veretout – Roma (3 apps)

Tidy in his ball distribution and kept his cool to dispatch both penalties for the Giallorossi.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (6 apps)

The Turkish international maintained his superb form in midfield since the return of Serie A and he scored with a wonderful free-kick from the left-wing.

Musa Barrow – Bologna (4 apps)

The Gambian was involved for the first goal scored by Rodrigo Palacio, assisted the second for Roberto Soriano, and scored the winner for the Felsinei.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (5 apps)

Grabbed a brace, taking his tally to 23 for the season. Only Stefano Nyers and Ronaldo have had better debut Serie A campaigns with the Nerazzurri than the Belgian.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (8 apps)

Scored a hat-trick to take his league tally to 34 for this season. Converted two penalties and also scored with a delightful chip after running onto Jordan Lukaku’s pass.