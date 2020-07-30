Serie A Team of the Week | Round 37

Serie A champions Juventus suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Cagliari while Inter defeated Napoli by the same score.

Atalanta came back to win 2-1 against Parma, Roma won 3-2 against Torino, and AC Milan triumphed 4-1 against Sampdoria.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina put four past Bologna without reply, Lecce grabbed a vital win against Udinese, and Sassuolo smashed Genoa 5-0.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 37 of the 2019/20 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Despite the attacks Juventus launched, the Isolani goalkeeper was always present to thwart them.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter

Started off as one of the centre-backs in the defensive trio and then was moved to right wing-back, playing well in both roles. Scored the opener for the Nerazzurri.

Chris Smalling – Roma (9 apps)

Defended well, especially when it came to dealing with aerial balls, was effective in his distribution from the back, and he scored the goal to put the Giallorossi 2-1 up.

Fabio Lucioni – Lecce (2 apps)

The Salentini captain got off to a shaky start but then eventually kept things tight at the back and made sure that the Udinese attackers didn’t threaten too often.

Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina (4 apps)

Chiesa and his father Enrico became the second father-son duo to score a hat-trick in Serie A after Valentino and Sandro Mazzola after the Gigliati winger scored three times against Bologna.

Luca Gagliano – Cagliari

The Isolani starlet had a game to remember by having direct involvement in both of his team’s goals. He scored the first with a typical striker’s finish and the midfielder assisted for Giovanni Simeone.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (7 apps)

Maintaining his splendid form in the latter stages of the season, the attacking midfielder scored a goal and also assisted in one of the Zlatan Ibrahimovic goals.

Alejandro Gomez- Atalanta (10 apps)

The diminutive Argentine had another influential game for La Dea, and he scored the winner after a solo run, which included a cheeky nutmeg on Parma midfielder Jasmin Kurtic.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (4 apps)

Four out of five Neroverdi goals featured Berardi, who scored with a stunning left-foot strike to make it 2-0, and he assisted in three others.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan (4 apps)

It was another performance from the Swedish great that belied his 38 years, scoring twice in the emphatic victory against Sampdoria.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo (6 apps)

The late bloomer keeps on scoring, and with his second-half double, he took his tally for the season to 21 goals.