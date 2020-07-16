SPAL 0-4 Inter: Goals and Highlights | Sensational Sanchez

Inter continue to chase down Serie A leaders Juventus, with a 4-0 win over SPAL in Serie A on Thursday night at the Stadio Paolo Mazza, that also dealt another blow to their opponents hopes of top-flight survival.

Goals from Antonio Candreva, Cristiano Biraghi, Alexis Sanchez and Roberto Gagliardini secured victory for the Nerazzurri, who remain seven points behind the Old Lady with five games left to play, whereas the Biancazzurri remain bottom of the table and look condemned to playing Serie B next season.