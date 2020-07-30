SPAL fans leave pig’s head outside training facilities

SPAL fans look to have turned on their side after their recent run of poor form after a pig’s head was found outside the club’s facilities on Thursday.

Luigi Di Biagio’s men will play in Serie B next season while also securing a last place finish after failing to register a single victory from their 11 Serie A matches since the restart.

The poor season hasn’t gone down well with SPAL fans as a pig’s head was found outside the club’s facilities on Thursday.

“Out with the pigs in Ferrara,” was also written on a banner outside the Centro Sportivo G.B. Fabbri.

The incident was reported to local police and while the club hasn’t released an official statement, the Centro Coordinamento SPAL Club has denounced the act.

“You are free to protest but there is a way of doing so,” President Valentina Ferozzi wrote on Facebook.

“I don’t know who put the banner outside the Centro Sportivo G.B. Fabbri, but using the decapitated head of a poor pig is in bad taste and doesn’t reflect the good name of our fans, who deserve better given how they’ve always behaved.

“Forza SPAL.”