SPAL v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will want to build on their big win against Roma when they visit the Stadio Paolo Mazza to take on SPAL on Wednesday evening.

The pair have met 37 times so far in Serie A. SPAL have managed to beat the Rossoneri just once, losing 24 times and have conceded 84 goals in those games.

In Ferrara, Milan have 10 wins and eight draws against SPAL, making the Rossoneri the only club that SPAL have never beaten in Ferrara.

SPAL: Letica; Sala, Vicari, Bonifazi, Tomovic; D’Alessandro, Valdifiori, Dabo, Valoti; Petagna, Floccari

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Paqueta, Calhanoglu; Rebic