SPAL v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter travel to the Stadio Paolo Mazza to take on SPAL who haven’t beaten the Nerazzurri in Serie A since 1962.

All omens point to an Inter win wive SPAL haven’t scored more than one goal in a home match against Inter since 1957, and in their history have won just four Serie A home matches against the Milan side.

That said, Inter have only collected three points in one of their last four Serie A away games this season.

SPAL: Letica; Reca, Vicari, Bonifazi, Sala; Strefezza, Valdifiori, Murgia, Dabo; Cerri, Petagna

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Candreva, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lautaro, Sanchez