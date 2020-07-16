SPAL v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

SPAL are on the brink of losing their Serie A status, which could draw even closer when they take on Inter at home on Thursday night (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

SPAL (4-4-2): Letica; Cionek, Vicari, Bonifazi, Reca; Strefezza, Valdifiori, Missiroli, D’Alessandro; Cerri, Petagna.

Unavailable: Berisha, Fares, Valoti.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Young; Lautaro, Sanchez.

Suspended: Godin.

Unavailable: Barella, Sensi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter are the team SPAL have lost the most Serie A games against (26), including 12 of their last 15 (D3).

– SPAL have not won in Serie A against Inter since 1962, the Nerazzurri winning 12 times (including three in the last three meetings) and sharing three draws since then.

– SPAL have won just four of their 18 Serie A home games against Inter (D5 L9).

– SPAL have not scored more than one goal in a home game against Inter since 1957 – they have played 11 home games scoring just six goals against them in Serie A since then.

– Inter have won just one of their last four Serie A away games (D1 L2), after having won nine and drawn two matches in their first 11 away encounters under Antonio Conte in Serie A.

– SPAL have conceded 58 goals in Serie A this season and they are only one goal away from equalling their worst record in a single top flight campaign (59 in 2017- 18).

– Inter have lost 20 points from leading positions in Serie A this season, they have dropped more points just once in a single Serie A campaign – 21 in 1956/57.

– Andrea Petagna has played six games against Inter without scoring, only against Sampdoria (eight) has he played more often without scoring in Serie A, among the current clubs.

– Lautaro Martinez, in the reverse fixture against SPAL, scored the second of his two braces in Serie A, they were his seventh and eighth goals of this season; the Argentinian player has scored just four league goals since then.

– Inter midfielder, Nicolò Barella, scored his first Serie A goal against SPAL in September 2017, with Cagliari.