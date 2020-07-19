SPAL’s relegation confirmed with loss at Brescia

SPAL’s three-year stay in Serie A came to an end on Sunday evening as they lost at fellow strugglers Brescia.

The Ferraresi had taken the lead at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, but Brescia came back with goals in the 69th and 93rd minute to win and send the Biancazzurri to Serie B, with them likely to follow the same path.

Jaromír Zmrhal was the Rondinelle’s hero on the day as he scored twice to cancel out Bryan Dabo’s opener.

SPAL, who rose to Serie A under Leonardo Semplici in 2017, will be looking to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Semplici was dismissed earlier this season and replaced with Luigi Di Biagio, though he’s struggled to make any impact on their fortunes.