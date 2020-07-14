Suarez: Lautaro is extraordinary, if he comes to Barcelona we’ll help him to adapt

Conor Clancy Date: 14th July 2020 at 11:44pm
would be delighted to have the opportunity to play alongside at .

The Argentinian forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou from and the Uruguayan is open to the idea of working with him.

“He’s a great player,” Suarez told Sport.

“He’s playing at an extraordinary level at Inter. Moving to Italy from Argentina and doing what he’s done isn’t easy.

“He’s young and if he comes to Barcelona we’ll try to help him adapt and feel at ease.”

Lautaro’s form has dipped since the Catalans’ interest became known, though he did get back on the scoresheet in Monday evening’s win over Torino.

 

