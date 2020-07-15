Superb second half sees AC Milan comback against Parma

Another second half AC Milan comeback earned the Rossoneri a 3-1 win over Parma at the Stadio San Siro on Wednesday evening.

Parma took the lead late in the first half though Jasmin Kurtic, but two goals in four minutes after the break, first from Franck Kessie, then captain Alessio Romagnoli with his first goal of the season, put Milan in control.

Then just as it looked like Parma were going to get themselves level, Hakan Calhanoglu added a goal to his two assists, and capped off another impressive Rossoneri performance.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made his 100th appearance for the Rossoneri in all competitions, as they moved sixth, level with Napoli in the Serie A table.

Milan were much the dominant side from the off, though clear cut chances were hard to come by.

The first real opportunity came the way of Romagnoli whose header looped over Luigi Sepe and off the crossbar, with the Parma goalkeeper gathering at the second attempt.

Giacomo Bonaventura looked to have put the home side in front when he tapped in from close range, but it was ruled out as the midfielder was offside.

Other than a Bruno Alves freekick which cannoned off the wall, Parma rarely threatened.

The Giallorossi did grow into the match, and Gervinho was unable to apply the finish to a lightening fast counter attack.

Kurtic did put the away side in the lead moment later as Gervinho played in Alberto Grassi, who cut his cross back into the path of the No.19 and he drove past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

There was an VAR check for a penalty as Matteo Darmian caught Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it wasn’t deemed a foul by referee Massimiliano Irrati.



After the break, Milan had a renewed sense of vigour, and got themselves level when Kessie fired in off the post from 25 yards out.

The comeback was complete just four minutes later when Romagnoli headed home a Hakan Calhanoglu freekick.

Not disheartened, Parma recouped and came back at Milan. First Dejan Kulusevski hit the crossbar, and Gervinho was denied by Simon Kjaer on the follow up.

Then moments later Roberto Inglese could, and should have, levelled the game as he was played in on goal, but shot at legs of Donnarumma.

Milan dealt Parma a hammer blow when Calhanoglu picked up the ball on the edge of the box, and fired past Sepe to make sure of the three points.

Donnarumma was called into action once again as the game petered out, and was equal to Darmian’s effort.