The 2020/21 Serie A season set to start in September

The 2020/21 Serie A season is expected to start in September 2020 and it will be completed in May 2021 without any playoffs.

There were suggestions that a playoff system would be added to the Italian first division but that idea has been ruled out and the current format of 38 league games for the season will be left as it is.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the first round of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign will probably be September 19.

Some clubs want it pushed to September 26 or October 3 but there is the potential risk of prolonging the league season and giving the Italian national team little time to prepare for Euro 2021.

It has also been reported that the season will conclude on May 24, 2021, which should allow Italy coach Roberto Mancini enough time to prepare his squad for the upcoming European Championship.