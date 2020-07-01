The decisive pawn in AC Milan deal to sign Rebic permanently

AC Milan are set to start negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt as they look to turn Ante Rebic’s loan spell at the Stadio San Siro into a permanent move.

Rebic spent three seasons in Germany with the Adler, but he failed to make any real impression as he struggled to just 17 goals in 78 Bundesliga appearances for the club before his loan move to the Rossoneri in September.

The 26-year-old also got off to a lacklustre start in Serie A, only managing to find the target once in his first nine games for Milan, but with seven goals in his last eight appearances for the Rossoneri he has become Stefano Pioli’s most prolific front man.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have been in contact with the Bundesliga club to express their desire to make the Croatia international’s move permanent before his current loan deal expires.

Before any deal can be discussed it’s believed that the Adler would like to reevaluate their current €25 million valuation of the striker as he has proven to be such an integral part of Pioli’s team.

However, the Rossoneri’s Andre Silva, who is currently on loan with Frankfurt, could prove to be a decisive pawn in the negotiations with the German club also interested in making his loan move permanent.

It appears likely that the two clubs will come to an agreement on a player swap deal that will be mutually beneficial and help to reduce the financial impact on Milan.