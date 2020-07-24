The reasons AC Milan did not sign Rangnick

A number of factors have proven to be decisive for AC Milan as they have dropped their pursuit of German tactician Ralf Rangnick and decided to grant Coach Stefano Pioli an extension instead.

The 62-year-old was widely expected to become the Rossoneri coach for 2020/21 but the board decided to keep Pioli after winning seven of the last nine Serie A matches and sealing Europa League qualification.

According to AC Milan Info, the Elliot Management Corporation are looking for stability and continuity at the club, and with the latest run of positive results, the Diavolo scrapped their plans to hire Rangnick.

The former Schalke and RB Leipzig tactician wanted to have control of the squad as well as transfer dealings as both the sporting director and the coach, but he would have had less time to prepare the squad under the current circumstances.

Keeping Pioli also means that AC Milan will probably make just three or four signings before the 2020/21 season as opposed the squad revolution Rangnick wanted.