Tonali agent: Inter have closed the gap to Juventus

Sandro Tonali’s agent believes Inter have closed the gap on Juventus as the Nerazzurri continue their pursuit of the Brescia starlet.

The 20-year-old is widely viewed as the future of the Italy midfield, and while the Rondinelle look destined for a return to Serie B, the midfielder is expected to continue his career at a top club.

Tonali’s agent Beppe Bozzo dropped a hint regarding his future by stating he believes Inter are on par with Juventus, with the Nerazzurri viewed as the favourites to capture his signature.

“The Nerazzurri, knowing [Giuseppe] Marotta, are destined to close the gap on Juventus and, in fact, I think they have already done that,” Bozzo told Foglio Sportivo.

“I don’t think Inter are behind [Andrea] Agnelli’s club technically, and in that sense Marotta and [Piero] Ausilio did well in the summer and January windows.

“The Bianconeri won’t be able to dismantle their rivals like they did in the past, especially because the value of Inter’s players has increased significantly compared to previous years.”

Bozzo believes Tonali has all the qualities needed to become a star in the middle of the park, even comparing the youngster to Croatia standout Luka Modric.

“He has it all,” Bozzo added. “He sparkles, he knows how to stay balanced, he is very responsible which makes him mature for his age.

“These are all things that will help him become a star. You don’t become Modric if you aren’t smart or you don’t have something more than the others.”