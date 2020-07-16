Toothless Lazio must find form quickly as slump continues

Lazio were unable to stop the rot as they clung onto a 0-0 draw against Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Wednesday, leaving them without a win in four Serie A matches.

The Aquile lacked any cutting edge against their struggling opponents and saw few clear cut chances, whilst considering themselves fortunate to escape with a point after Rodrigo De Paul hit the post in stoppage time.

With only a single point from the past 12 available, the Biancoceleste’s Scudetto push is all but over, as they fell eight points behind Juventus with five matches remaining.

Lazio blunted in front of goal

Prior to the enforced postponement of fixtures due the the coronavirus outbreak in March, the Aquile were flying and breathing down Juventus’ necks in the Scudetto race.

However, the restart has not been kind to Lazio and despite Felipe Caicedo and Capocannoniere-hopeful Ciro Immobile leading the line, they rarely looked like scoring against Udinese.

Indeed, Immobile has failed to score in three consecutive matches, his worst streak of the season, and Lazio as a team only mustered two shots on target in the match. Any hopes of ending their winless run will require vast improvements in front of goal.

Disastrous run threatens to sour memorable season

Lazio have rarely looked like challenging for the Scudetto since last winning it 20 years ago, but a magnificent campaign had fans in the blue and white half of the capital dreaming of glory once more.

That dream has eroded into little more than a fantasy after a dreadful recent run, with just seven points gained from as many matches since the restart. With Juventus and Inter both faltering, Lazio have let a wonderful opportunity slip through their grasp.

However, the season has been one of incredible progress and the Aquile are almost certain to find themselves in next season’s Champions League.

Going one step further next year will require a build up of momentum, and Simone Inzaghi’s side cannot afford to allow this slump to continue much longer, undoing the positivity built up since last summer.