Torino v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Torino host Roma on Wednesday night in Round 36 of Serie A and the Torinese side can have some breathing space after securing their place in Italy’s top flight for next season.

The Giallorossi are fifth in the league table with 64 points and have Europa League action sealed for 2020/21 whereas the Granata are 16th with 39 points and have avoided relegation down to Serie B.

Tomas Rincon is out suspended for Torino while Daniele Baselli and Lorenzo De Silvestri are out injured. Meanwhile, Roma will be missing Lorenzo Pellegrini and Davide Santon due to injury woes of their own.

Torino: Ujkani; Lyanco, N’Koulou, Bremer; Singo, Lukic, Meité, Ansaldi; Verdi, Berenguer; Zaza

Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Bruno Peres, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Carles Perez, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko