Torino v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma take on Torino on Wednesday night (kick-off 21:45) in the knowledge that a victory will assure them of a fifth place finish in Paulo Fonseca’s maiden season in charge.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Torino (3-4-1-2): Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Aina, Meité, Lukic, Ansaldi; Verdi; Zaza, Belotti.

Suspended: Rincon.

Unavailable; Baselli, De Silvestri.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Lopez; Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Peres, Veretout, Cristante, Spinazzola; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Mirante, Ibanez, Pellegrini, Santon, Under

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma have won 63 games against Torino in Serie A – more than against any other opponent. But the Granata have scored 186 goals against the Giallorossi, their favourite target in the top flight.

– Before Torino’s win in the reverse fixture, Roma had won five games in a row in Serie A against the Granata.

– Torino lead by 32 wins to 15 defeats at home against Roma with 27 draws.

– However, the Granata have won only one of their last 18 home games against Roma, sharing 10 draws and losing seven times in the process.

– Since Moreno Longo’s appointment back in February, Torino have collected 12 points – only Cagliari, Brescia and SPAL have a worse record in this period.

– Roma have won their last two away games – last time they won three in a row away from home was at the end of the 2017/18 season.

– Twelve of Jordan Veretout’s 19 goals in Serie A this season have come from the penalty spot – that is a record for a midfielder over the last three Serie A seasons.

– Simone Zaza’s first Serie A brace was in December 2014 in a game against Roma, when he was at Sassuolo.

– Andrea Belotti has scored four goals against Roma for Torino, including a brace in their last meeting, after he failed to find the net in the previous four appearances against the Giallorossi.

– Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov made his Serie A debut in a game against Torino in August 2007 – back then, the full-back played for Lazio.