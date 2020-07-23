Udinese v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to Udine on Thursday night, knowing that victory over Udinese at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A can help deliver a ninth consecutive Scudetto success.

After the resumption of top-flight football in Italy, the Bianconeri have successfully held off title challenges from Lazio, Inter and Atalanta, while the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo have also taken him to the top of the Serie A scoring charts alongside Ciro Immobile.

The Zebrette have their own worries going into the final weeks of the campaign, though, and will be desperately seeking the points to extend the four point gap between themselves and the relegation places.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Nuytinck, Ekong; Ter Avest, Fofana, De Paul, Sema, Zeegelaar; Okaka, Nestorovski.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Ramsey, Bentancur, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo