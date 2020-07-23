Udinese v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus have the chance to become Italian champions for the ninth year in succession if they can overcome Udinese on Thursday night (kick-off 19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck; Ter Avest, Larsen, De Paul, Fofana, Sema; Lasagna, Okaka.

Unavailable: Jajalo, Mandragora, Prodl, Teodorczyk.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Suspended: Bonucci.

Unavailable: Chiellini, De Sciglio, Khedira, Higuain.

KEY STATISTICS

– Udinese have lost 62 games and conceded 191 goals in Serie A against Juventus – more than against any other opponent.

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last eight games against Udinese in Serie A (W7 D1) and have scored an average of three goals per game in the process.

– Juventus haven’t lost against Udinese in the second half of a league campaign since 2011 – since then, the Old Lady has won nine times and shared two draws.

– Udinese have beaten Juventus only five times on home soil in Serie A, losing 27 times and sharing 13 draws.

– Juventus have lost three of their last seven league games on the road (W3 D1), as many as they had lost in their previous 13 away games.

– Juventus have conceded 36 goals after the first 34 games of the season – their worst record since 2010/11, when they finished 7th in the league and ultimately conceded 47 goals.

– Udinese’s last home league win was back in January against Sassuolo – since then, they’ve lost three and shared four draws at the Friuli.

– Juan Musso has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Serie A this season (12); the last goalkeeper to keep more in a top flight campaign for Udinese was Samir Handanovic (17 clean sheets in 2011/12).

– Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has already scored seven goals and provided six assists against Udinese in Serie A – he has not been involved in more goals against any other opponent in the competition.

– Cristiano Ronaldo is only one goal away from equalling Felice Borel (31 goals in 1933/34) to become the highest scorer in a single Serie A campaign in Juventus’ history.