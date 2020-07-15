Udinese v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio look to end their miserable form when they visit Udinese at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Wednesday evening.

The Aquile are on a wretched run that has seen their Scudetto challenge collapse, but have history on their side in Friuli, having won their last seven league meetings with Udinese.

However, defeat would see Lazio endure their longest losing streak since 2009, after failing to pick up a point in their most recent Serie A matches.

Udinese themselves are in something of a rut, with just two victories in their last 13 matches. Only bottom club Brescia have won fewer matches in that period, although the Zebrette did secure a win over Roma in that period.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck; Stryger-Larsen, Fofana, Jajalo, De Paul, Sema; Okaka, Lasagna

Lazio; Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile