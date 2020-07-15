Udinese v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

In the ongoing shuffling of positions at the top of the Serie A table, Lazio can regain second spot in the standings with a win at Udinese on Wednesday night (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Troost Ekong, Nuytinck, Samir; Stryger Larsen, Fofana, Walace, De Paul, Sema; Okaka, Lasagna.

Unavailable: Mandragora, Prodl.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Jony; Immobile, Caicedo.

Suspended: Patric.

Unavailable: Correa, Lucas, Marusic, Lulic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Udinese have met Lazio 81 times so far in Serie A; the Friulani have recorded 24 wins, 19 draws and 38 losses.

– Udinese have lost each of their last seven Serie A games against Lazio (scoring only two goals); this is the longest current streak of losses against any side for the Bianconeri.

– Udinese have lost five of their last six Serie A home games against Lazio (D1), after winning the previous three.

– Udinese have won only twice in the last 13 match days (D5, L6): in this period only Brescia have won fewer matches (one) in Serie A and only Brescia, Torino and SPAL (seven each) have gained fewer points (11) than the Friulani.

– Lazio have lost their last three Serie A games, the last time the Biancocelesti went on a longer streak of league defeats was back in May 2009, with Delio Rossi as coach (four).

– Lazio’s points average in this Serie A campaign before the lockdown was 2.4 per game, however it is only 1.0 per match since the restart of the top flight.

– Lazio are one of two sides (also Atalanta) to boast two players who have been involved in at least 20 goals this term (Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile).

– Udinese is the only Serie A team Lazio’s coach Simone Inzaghi has faced more than five times with a 100% success rate.

– Since he joined Lazio, Ciro Immobile has scored six goals against Udinese in Serie A; he has only found the net more often against SPAL (nine) and Sampdoria (10).

– The first goal for Lazio midfielder Manuel Lazzari in Serie A came against Udinese in August 2017, with SPAL.