Vecino ruled out for remainder of Inter season

Inter will be without Matias Vecino for the rest of the season after the Nerazzurri announced he will be undergoing knee surgery.

The Uruguayan has been forced to watch from the sidelines since the Serie A season resumed, as right knee problems have made him unavailable to coach Antonio Conte.

Vecino has played in just 22 minutes since the restart, and as a result Inter have announced he will be undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus.

“Tomorrow will see Matias Vecino undergo an arthroscopic meniscus repair operation on his right knee at Professor Ramon Cugat’s clinic in Barcelona,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

Vecino has three goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season.