What can AC Milan do next season?

Another match, another comprehensive victory for AC Milan as they ran out 4-1 winners over Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday.

The Rossoneri extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 11 matches through Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s brace, as well as goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Rafael Leao.

Although Sampdoria netted a consolation through a stunning Kristoffer Askildsen effort, Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Gonzalo Maroni’s second half penalty as the Diavolo secured a comprehensive win.

In-form Milan can look ahead to next year

With just one game of the season to go, Milan are on course to remain unbeaten since the restart and continued their sensational form over the past 11 matches.

Europa League qualification has already been secured and the team look rejuvenated under coach Stefano Pioli, who has now been confirmed as the man to lead the Rossoneri next term.

Indeed, Milan have hit an astonishing 32 goals since the restart, having only mustered 28 in the 26 matches prior to the pause in March, and it bodes well for a positive campaign next season.

Undone by a slow start this term, carrying such a momentum into the new year, particularly with a shorter turnaround time between seasons, could be crucial.

Ibrahimovic shows no signs of slowing down

Despite being 38 years old, Ibrahimovic is still proving to be an effective focal point for Milan as their attacking play has clicked into gear in recent weeks.

The Sweden international enjoyed great link up play with Hakan Calhanoglu, himself experiencing a renaissance in Rossoneri colours, and put Sampdoria to the sword with two well-taken finishes.

His strikes took the former Juventus and Inter man to nine goals in 17 appearances, whilst his leadership and experience have brought some of Milan’s younger talents to the fore. If the Diavolo can squeeze another season out of him, Ibrahimovic could prove to be the man to bridge the gap and lay the foundations for the new-look Milan.