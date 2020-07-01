With Hakimi deal done Inter’s thoughts turn to PSG striker

With the signing of Achraf Hakimi all but complete, Inter will now turn their attentions to Edinson Cavani as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Cavani, who is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain, is Antonio Conte’s main target as he looks to add depth to the Nerazzurri’s front line with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez almost exclusively having carried the workload this term.

According to the Corriere della Sera, the Nerazzurri will step up their chase for Cavani now that they have completed the Hakimi deal, but the 33-year-old will have to considerably reduce his wage demands with the club unable to match the €12 million a season he is looking for.

The Uruguay international has a reputation for scoring goals having hit the target 138 times in 200 Ligue 1 appearances for the Rouge et Bleu, and could help provide attacking relief for Conte’s squad.

Inter have relied heavily on both Lukaku and Lautaro in attack this season,with the pair combining for 40 of the Nerazzurri’s 56 goals in Serie A, and Cavani would be a welcome addition at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.