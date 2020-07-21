Zaniolo handed Roma reprieve after initially being left out of squad

Adriano Boin Date: 21st July 2020 at 10:52pm
Roma have drafted Nicolo Zaniolo back into the squad for their match with SPAL on Wednesday after initially leaving the Italian at home.

Eyebrows were raised earlier on Tuesday when coach Paulo Fonseca announced the 21-year-old was out due to a calf injury.

However the decision came just days after the tactician singled out Zaniolo after the Giallorossi’s 2-1 win over Hellas Verona, prompting speculation that there was more to the story.

Things have changed quickly though as Zaniolo is back in the team after Cengiz Under was forced to pull out due to a thigh strain.

“Earlier I said Zaniolo would not be available,” Fonseca said via the Roma Twitter account.

“However, Cengiz picked up a knock today – so I asked Nicolò if he felt ready. He underwent tests that gave us more encouraging answers than yesterday, so I’ve decided to call him up.”

 

