Zaniolo puts injury behind him by netting in Roma victory

Roma’s recent form has been anything but impressive, but Giallorossi fans were handed a double boost on Saturday as Nicolo Zaniolo netted in the side’s easy 3-0 victory over Brescia.

The capital club followed their recent win over Parma with another three points at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, with coach Paulo Fonseca no doubt hoping the reverse in fortune is here to stay after three straight defeats prior to that.

Saturday’s result was boosted by the return to goal of Zaniolo, who only recently returned to action after suffering a serious knee injury six months ago, and the youngster was pleased to see the hard work he put in to return pay off.

“I am very happy because after six months of sacrifices this is a new starting point,” he told Roma TV. “I am happy for the team because we are back on the right track.

“It was a perfect night, let’s hope it continues.

“I’ve been back in training for two weeks and I can’t do much because we play every three days. I am at 60-65 percent.

“I am happy, though my mind isn’t free especially when I change direction. However with time I will return to what I was.”

Zaniolo knows it will take time to get back to 100 percent, but he is hopeful his return to form will help Roma in their Europa League run.

“Every day the goal is to get back to 100 percent,” he added. “I am on the pitch an hour early.

“My goals aren’t long term as I am focused on the day to day. I will be able to give a hand in the Europa League.”